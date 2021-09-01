Germany Retail Sales Fall Sharply In July

Germany's retail sales declined more-than-expected in July after two months of straight growth, data published by Destatis revealed on Wednesday.

Retail sales decreased by real 5.1 percent month-on-month in July, reversing June's revised 4.5 percent increase. Sales were forecast to fall moderately by 0.9 percent.

Destatis said retail turnover logged a notable growth in June because of the lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic.

On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped unexpectedly by 0.3 percent in July, in contrast to the 6.5 percent expansion posted a month ago. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 3.7 percent.

Food, beverages and tobacco sales were down 1 percent annually, while non-food sales remained flat in July.

In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 4.5 percent from June but increased 1.7 percent from the same period last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.