Indonesia Inflation At 3-Month High

Indonesia's consumer prices increased to the highest in three months in August, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 1.59 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.52 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 1.6 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the highest since May, when it was 1.68 percent.

Core inflation was 1.31 percent in July, which was above the 1.30 percent economists had forecast.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.03 percent in August, after a 0.08 percent growth in July. This was in line with economists' expectation.

Education cost rose 1.2 percent yearly in August and prices for increased by 0.32 percent.

Prices for household equipment, equipment and routine maintenance gained 0.27 percent and those for food and beverages rose by 0.10 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.