Norway Jobless Rate Increases In May

Norway's jobless rate increased in May, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose 4.8 percent in May from 4.6 percent in February. This was in line with economists' expectation.

The unemployment rate for May indicates the average for April to June and that for February, reflects the average for January to March.

The unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in April.

The number of unemployed persons was 139,000 in May from 129,000 in February, the agency said.

