Bay Street Likely To See Positive Start

Higher crude oil prices may push up energy stocks. The OPEC meeting, and weekly crude inventory data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) will set the trend for the sector later on in the session.

Markit Economics is set to released the data on manufacturing activity in Canada for the month of August, at 9:30 AM ET.

Despite a positive start and a subsequent climb to a new all-time high, the Canadian market ended with a marginal loss on Tuesday with data showing an unexpected contraction in Canada's growth weighing on sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which recorded a fresh record high at 20,703.89, ended the day with a loss of 12.03 points or 0.06% at 20,582.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has reported adjusted net income of $59.0 million for the third-quarter, compared with $47.1 million a year ago.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) said that the Surface Transportation Board's or "STB" decision to refuse Canadian National or CN and Kansas City Southern's or "KCS" joint motion for voting trust approval is the right one for rail shippers, the freight rail industry and the North American . CP has notified the KCS Board of Directors that its August 10 offer still stands to bring this once-in-a lifetime partnership together.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) has appointed Vern Yu as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of the company. He will succeed Colin Gruending. Yu was previously Executive Vice President & President, Liquids Pipelines.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday despite data showing a contraction in China's manufacturing sector activity in August due to a resurgence in cases.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory Wednesday afternoon amid rising hopes about more policy support after data showed a slowdown in factory activity in Asia.

Eurozone manufacturing PMI slipped to a six-month low in August, and British factory output grew at the weakest rate in six months in August.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are up $0.23 or 0.34% at $68.73 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $2.50 or 0.14% at $1,815.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down marginally at $23.995 an ounce.

