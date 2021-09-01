Greece Manufacturing Growth Increases In August

Greece's manufacturing activity increased in August, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 59.3 in August from 57.4 in July. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

New sales increased in August and new export orders increased at the sharpest rate.

The rate of inflation was the steepest since the survey began in May 1999. Input prices increased in August and output charges rose.

The number of workforce increased in August and the rate of backlogs of work softened to the slowest in three months.

Output expectation for the next 12 months improved in August, with the hopes of further increase in client demand.

