Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory

The Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory Wednesday afternoon, led by gains in industrials and information shares.

Data from Markit Economics that showed an expansion in the country's manufacturing activity in the month of August aided sentiment.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.2 in July of 2021 from 56.2 in the previous month, pointing to the 14th straight month of expansion of factory activity. It was the fourth strongest in the survey's history.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 129.65 points or 0.63% at 20,712.59.

The Capped Industrials Index is climbing 2.15%. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) is gaining 4.5%, with the counter clocking a volume of nearly 4.5 million shares. The company said that the Surface Transportation Board's or "STB" decision to refuse Canadian National or CN and Kansas City Southern's or "KCS" joint motion for voting trust approval is the right one for rail shippers, the freight rail industry and the North American . CP has notified the KCS Board of Directors that its August 10 offer still stands to bring this once-in-a lifetime partnership together.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) shares are up 3.5% on fairly strong volumes. The CP counter has clocked a volume of over 2.5 million shares so far in the session.

Cae Inc. (CAE.TO), Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Tfi International (TFII.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Among information technology shares, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is gaining 6.5%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are up 3 to 4%. Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 2.6%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has reported adjusted net income of $59.0 million for the third-quarter, compared with $47.1 million a year ago. The stock is gaining about 1.25%.

