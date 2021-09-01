US Court Approves Purdue Bankruptcy Plan; Owners To Pay $4.5 Bln To Settle Claims

A U.S. judge on Wednesday approved OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP's bankruptcy reorganization plan, which would then make way to resolve a number of opioid lawsuits and protect the company's Sackler family owners from any more opioid litigation.

In a ruling, bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that he would approve the plan with small changes. The plan had received support from almost all states, local governments, tribes, hospitals and other creditors, who voted on the restructuring. All these entities have turned creditors, as they have sued Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, over their alleged role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The judge ruled that it was very obvious that the country's incorrect marketing has added to America's addiction crisis, which is rampant everywhere. "That makes the bankruptcy case before me highly unusual and complex," Drain added.

The proposed plan, which the drugmaker values at more than $10 billion, dissolves the company and transfers its assets to a new company, free of the Sackler ownership. The new company will be owned by a trust run to fight the opioid epidemic in the country. The trust members have alleged that Purdue Pharma aggressively promoted its painkiller OxyContin, thus adding to the opioid crisis.



The plan also protects the Sackler family from any further legal action regarding the opioid epidemic. The family has always denied allegations that they have any responsibility for the opioid epidemic and maintain that they have always worked lawfully while on the company Board.

The Purdue bankruptcy plan includes a $4.5 billion contribution from the Sackler family. The contribution is in the form of cash, which will be paid over a decade and also includes $175 million in value from relinquishing control of charitable institutions.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 after it was hit by lawsuits against the company and the owners. Around 3,000 lawsuits were filed all over the country blaming the company and its owners for the opioid crisis, which has killed more than 500,000 people since 1999, as per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News