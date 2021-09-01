New Zealand Terms Of Trade Climb 3.3% In Q2

New Zealand's merchandise terms of trade increased 3.3 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent following the 0.1 percent gain in the three months prior.

Export prices jumped 8.3 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent after slipping 0.8 percent in Q1.

Import prices perked 4.8 percent versus forecasts for a rise of 1.8 percent after easing 0.8 percent in the previous three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.