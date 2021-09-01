South Korea Inflation Climbs 2.6% On Year In August

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 2.6 percent on year in August, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That was unchanged from the July reading, although it exceeded expectations for 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent - also beating forecasts for 0.3 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, rose 0.3 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year after gaining 0.4 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.