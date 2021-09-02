Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Friday

Australia will on Friday release July numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to sink 2.7 percent on month after falling 1.8 percent in June.

Australia also will see August results for the services and composite indexes from Markit Economics, as well as for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group. In July, the services index score was 44.2, the composite was at 45.2 and the construction index was at 48.7.

Japan will see August results for its services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in July, their scores were 47.4 and 48.8, respectively.

Singapore will release July figures for retail sales; in June, sales climbed 1.8 percent on month and 25.8 percent on year.

China will see August results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in July, their scores were 54.9 and 53.1, respectively.

Economic News

