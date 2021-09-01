Australia Has A$12.117 Billion Trade Surplus In July

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.117 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$10.2 billion and was up from A$10.496 billion in June.

Exports climbed A$2.090 billion or 5.0 percent on month to A$45.951 billion, up from 4.0 percent a month earlier.

Imports were up A$1.087 billion or 3.0 percent on month to A$33.834 billion, accelerating from 1 percent.

