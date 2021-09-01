Australian Market Significantly Lower

The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Thursday, extending the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 below the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders remain spooked amid the worsening domestic situation, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria, which is hindering economic activity.

NSW has reported 1,288 new local cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Wednesday, with Melbourne and Sydney, two of the largest cities, and more regional areas under tougher restrictions and lockdowns. Victoria recorded 176 new locally acquired cases, with active cases now totalling 1,029 across the state.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 78.10 points or 1.04 percent to 7,449.00, after hitting a low of 7,437.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 67.80 points or 0.87 percent to 7,745.20. Australian ended slightly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.4 percent. OZ Minerals is lower by almost 1 percent and BHP Group is down more than 7 percent as it began trading ex-dividend. Mineral Resources is flat.

Oil stocks are mixed. Santos and Beach Energy are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum are losing more than 1 percent each. Oil Search is edging up 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are edging down 0.3 percent each, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are losing almost 1 percent each.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 1 percent, while Xero is edging down 0.3 percent, Afterpay is losing almost 1 percent and Appen is flat.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent, Newcrest Mining is down almost 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining almost 2 percent and Gold Road Resources is lower by more than 2 percent. Resolute Mining is gaining more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in United Malt Group are plunging more than 8 percent after said trading in North America and the UK has improved, but it will still make a $22 million provision in its full-year result as COVID-19 hurt consumption, contractors, and customers.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.736 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw strength for much of the session on Wednesday before giving back ground in the latter part of the trading day. Despite the late-day pullback, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session at a new record closing high.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Dow edged down 48.20 points or 0.1 percent to 35,312.53, the Nasdaq rose 50.15 points or 0.3 percent to 15,309.38 and the S&P 500 inched up 1.41 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,524.09.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. The French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, although the German DAX Index bucked the uptrend and slipped by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher on Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $0.09 or 0.1 percent at $68.59 a barrel.

