European Economics Preview: Spain Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Spain and quarterly national accounts from Switzerland are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Switzerland's GDP, consumer prices and retail sales. The is forecast to grow 2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.5 percent drop in the first quarter.

Swiss consumer prices are expected to increase 0.8 percent on year in August, following a 0.7 percent rise in July.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's monthly unemployment data is due. In the meantime, Austria's GDP data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area producer price data for July. Economists expect the PPI to rise 11 percent annually after climbing 10.2 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.