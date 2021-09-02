Swiss Inflation Rises In August

Switzerland's consumer price inflation rose in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index grew 0.9 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.7 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in August, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1 percent.

Prices for house rentals rose in August. Prices for air transport and hotel management increased.

The core CPI rose 0.5 percent yearly in August and grew 0.2 percent from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.2 percent monthly in August and increased 0.8 percent from a year ago.

