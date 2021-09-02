Swiss Retail Sales Fall In July

Switzerland's retail sales decreased in July, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined 2.6 percent year-on-year in July.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 2.8 percent in July.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 4.3 percent yearly in July and sales of non-food decreased 1.5 percent, the agency said.

In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 2.9 percent annually in July and fell 2.6 percent from a month ago.

