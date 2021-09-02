European Stocks Close Higher After Volatile Session

European stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday after a somewhat volatile session as investors digested the latest batch of economic data from the region and looked ahead to the crucial monthly jobs data from the U.S.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday, is in focus as the report might provide clues about the Fed's timelines for asset tapering and interest rate hikes.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.31%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC edged up 0.1% and 0.06%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended flat.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.

Czech Republic, Iceland and Ireland edged up marginally, while Greece and Spain ended weak.

In the UK market, Melrose Industries surged up 7.2% after reporting strong first-half earnings. Prudential climbed 3.75% and Weir Group gained 3.1%.

BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Evraz, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Royal Mail, ICP, Legal & General Group, Ashtead Group, Rio Tinto, St. James Place, Aviva, AstraZeneca and Burberry Group gained 1 to 2%.

BHP Group, trading ex-dividend, tumbled 5.6%. Barratt Developments, BT Group, Admiral Group, B&M, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon lost 2 to 4%. Unilever shed about 2% as JP Morgan downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

Online trading platform CMC Markets plummeted as much as 27% after cutting its full-year earnings outlook.

In the French market, Technip gained more than 3%. Pernod Ricard, Publicis Groupe, Kering, Vivendi and ArcelorMittal gained 1 to 1.25%, while Unibail Rodamco, Engie, Danone, Safran and Airbus Group shares lost 1 to 2%.

French speed-train maker Alstom SA declined sharply after the company said it will supply 35 additional Citadis tramways to Lyon's Public Transport Authority SYTRAL in France.

In Germany, Covestro gained more than 3%, while Infineon Technologies and Merck both gained about 1.5%.

Lufthansa, Munich RE, SAP, Vonovia, MTU Aero Engines and Henkel lost 1 to 2%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum soared 26% after U.S. venture capital firm Advent International and Aurora Investment offered to buy the drug maker in a deal valued about 69.4 billion Swedish crowns ($8 billion).

Eurostat data released earlier in the day showed that Euro zone producer prices rose more than expected in July on the back of a jump in the prices of energy and intermediate goods.

Prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 2.3% month-on-month for a 12.1% year-on-year surge.

Switzerland's recovered from the COVID slump in the second quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Thursday.

Gross domestic economy grew 1.8% sequentially, reversing a 0.4% fall in the first quarter and a 0.1% drop in the fourth quarter of 2020. But this was slower than the 2% growth forecast by economists.

Switzerland's consumer price inflation rose in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. The consumer price index grew 0.9% year-on-year in August, following a 0.7% increase in July. Economists had expected a 0.8% rise.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com