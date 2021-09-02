Swiss Market Ends Flat

Despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the Switzerland stock market ended flat on Thursday, with investors digesting a slew of economic data.

The benchmark SMI ended at 12,432.46, down 0.33 points. The index, which edged down to a low of 12,424.75, climbed to a high of 12,469.27.

Sika gained nearly 1.5%, ABB climbed 1.1% and Alcon ended nearly 1% up. Richemont gained about 0.8% while Geberit and Swatch Group moved up 0.55% and 0.5%, respectively.

Swiss Re declined 1.4%. Roche Holding, Swisscom, Holcim and Nestle closed modestly lower.

In the Mid Price Index, Temenos Group ended lower by nearly 3%. Logitech, Dufry and Cembra Money Bank lost 2.25%, 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Tecan Group shares climbed nearly 5.5%. OC Oerlikon Corp gained 3% and Vifor Pharma moved up 2.5%, while Georg Fischer, Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne & Nagel, Sonova, VAT Group and Straumann Holding gained 1 to 1.7%.

A report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Switzerland's recovered from the COVID slump in the second quarter, growing 1.8% sequentially. In the first quarter GDP had dropped 0.4%, after declining by 0.1% a quarter earlier.

Economists had expected GDP to grow by 2% in the second quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP was up 7.7%, in contrast to the 0.7% fall in the first quarter. Economists had expected an annual growth of 9%.

Data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed the consumer prices index grew 0.9% year-on-year in August, following a 0.7% increase in July. Economists had expected a 0.8% rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in August, after a 0.1% decrease in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1%.

The core CPI rose 0.5% yearly in August and grew 0.2% from the previous month. The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.2% monthly in August and increased 0.8% from a year ago.

Switzerland's retail sales decreased in July, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined 2.6% year-on-year in July.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 2.8% in July. In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 2.9% annually in July and fell 2.6% from a month ago.

