Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market on Thursday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 2.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,175-point plateau although it's expected to tick higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, nudged into the green on rising crude oil prices ahead of key U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets saw mild gains and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index dropped 31.17 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 3,175.85 after trading between 3,171.78 and 3,204.01. Volume was 731.76 million shares worth 13.99 trillion won. There were 472 decliners and 371 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 1.15 percent, while Hana Financial lost 1.00 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.04 percent, LG Electronics was down 1.06 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.39 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 4.82 percent, Naver shed 0.56 percent, LG Chem surrendered 1.63 percent, Lotte Chemical dipped 0.20 percent, S-Oil stumbled 0.97 percent, SK Innovation climbed 1.23 percent, POSCO jumped 1.48 percent, SK Telecom tumbled 1.60 percent, KEPCO sank 0.83 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.63 percent, Kia Motors tanked 2.33 percent and KB Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday; they gave ground as the session progressed but still finished in the green.

The Dow jumped 131.29 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 35,443.82, while the NASDAQ gained 21.80 points or 0.14 percent to close at 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,536.95.

The modest strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The weekly jobless claims data came a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, which could impact the outlook for monetary policy.

Fed officials have indicated inflation has reached their target but they need to see further improvement in the labor market before they begin tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

