Additional Strength Predicted For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it ended the eight-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 100 points or 6.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,645-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, nudged into the green on rising crude oil prices ahead of key U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets saw mild gains and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 13.27 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 1,647.75 after trading between 1,633.12 and 1,652.03. Volume was 37.347 billion shares worth 101.413 billion baht. There were 872 gainers and 861 decliners, with 532 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.34 percent, while Thailand Airport rose 0.40 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.88 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.43 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.78 percent, BTS Group perked 1.61 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.93 percent, Gulf shed 0.60 percent, Kasikornbank gathered 1.65 percent, Krung Thai Card gained 0.76 percent, PTT Oil & Retail sank 0.83 percent, PTT improved 1.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production increased 0.46 percent, PTT Global Chemical rallied 1.20 percent, Siam Commercial Bank strengthened 0.95 percent, TTB Bank was up 0.94 percent and Krung Thai Bank, SCG Packaging and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday; they gave ground as the session progressed but still finished in the green.

The Dow jumped 131.29 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 35,443.82, while the NASDAQ gained 21.80 points or 0.14 percent to close at 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,536.95.

The modest strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The weekly jobless claims data came a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, which could impact the outlook for monetary policy.

Fed officials have indicated inflation has reached their target but they need to see further improvement in the labor market before they begin tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com