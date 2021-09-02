Malaysia Stock Market May Find Support On Friday

The Malaysia stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,580-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, nudged into the green on rising crude oil prices ahead of key U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets saw mild gains and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index dipped 4.70 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 1,582.19 after trading between 1,581.52 and 1,593.57. Volume was 4.048 billion shares worth 2.762 billion. There were 574 decliners and 434 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata advanced 0.74 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.41 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.37 percent, Digi.com spiked 1.38 percent, Genting declined 1.19 percent, Genting Malaysia tanked 1.98 percent, Hartalega Holdings shed 0.56 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.47 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.98 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.66 percent, Maybank slid 0.36 percent, Maxis surrendered 1.10 percent, MISC tumbled 1.84 percent, MRDIY soared 1.55 percent, PPB Group lost 0.54 percent, Press Metal skidded 1.81 percent, Public Bank eased 0.25 percent, RHB Capital plunged 1.99 percent, Sime Darby fell 0.42 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 2.68 percent, Telekom Malaysia was up 0.17 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.39 percent, Top Glove retreated 1.53 percent and Petronas Chemicals was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday; they gave ground as the session progressed but still finished in the green.

The Dow jumped 131.29 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 35,443.82, while the NASDAQ gained 21.80 points or 0.14 percent to close at 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,536.95.

The modest strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The weekly jobless claims data came a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, which could impact the outlook for monetary policy.

Fed officials have indicated inflation has reached their target but they need to see further improvement in the labor market before they begin tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com