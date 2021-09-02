Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

The Singapore stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,090-point plateau and it figures to extend its winning streak on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, nudged into the green on rising crude oil prices ahead of key U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets saw mild gains and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished barely higher on Thursday following gains from the industrials, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the properties.

For the day, the index rose 1 point or 0.03 percent to finish at 3,088.84 after trading between 3,076.97 and 3,096.71. Volume was 1.97 billion shares worth 1.17 billion Singapore dollars. There were 270 gainers and 185 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT and Genting Singapore both gained 0.65 percent, while CapitaLand was up 0.25 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust spiked 0.97 percent, City Developments and DBS Group both dropped 0.43 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 0.62 percent, Dairy Farm International plunged 1.11 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.58 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust surged 2.93 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.09 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 0.40 percent, Singapore Exchange collected 0.40 percent, Singapore Press Holdings advanced 1.04 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering sank 0.52 percent, SingTel added 0.85 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 0.73 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.35 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.24 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 1.22 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust, SembCorp Industries, SATS and UOL Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday; they gave ground as the session progressed but still finished in the green.

The Dow jumped 131.29 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 35,443.82, while the NASDAQ gained 21.80 points or 0.14 percent to close at 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,536.95.

The modest strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The weekly jobless claims data came a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, which could impact the outlook for monetary policy.

Fed officials have indicated inflation has reached their target but they need to see further improvement in the labor market before they begin tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

Closer to home, Singapore will release July figures for retail sales later today; in June, sales climbed 1.8 percent on month and 25.8 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis