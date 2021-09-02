Australia Services PMI Sinks To 42.9 In August - Markit

The services sector in Australia continued to contract in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Friday with a services PMI score of 42.9.

That's down from 44.2 in July and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Business activity and demand remained under pressure while employment levels fell for the first time in ten months. Price pressures also persisted in the service sector. That said, the overall level of optimism improved amongst Australian service providers.

The survey also showed that its composite index fell to 43.3 in August from 45.2 in July.

Manufacturing output followed services into contraction after thirteen months of expansion, while activity in the service sector suffered a more severe downturn amid extended lockdown conditions across many parts of Australia.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.