Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering more than 170 points or 1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,320-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, nudged into the green on rising crude oil prices ahead of key U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets saw mild gains and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 154.23 points or 0.88 percent to finish at the daily low of 17,319.76 after peaking at 17,523.16.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 0.84 percent, while Mega Financial surrendered 1.38 percent, CTBC Financial lost 1.30 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 1.78 percent, First Financial slid 1.09 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.77 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped 0.98 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation eased 0.16 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.45 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.66 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.20 percent, MediaTek gained 0.65 percent, Delta Electronics declined 1.29 percent, Formosa Plastic stumbled 1.20 percent, Asia Cement tanked 1.75 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 1.03 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday; they gave ground as the session progressed but still finished in the green.

The Dow jumped 131.29 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 35,443.82, while the NASDAQ gained 21.80 points or 0.14 percent to close at 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,536.95.

The modest strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The weekly jobless claims data came a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, which could impact the outlook for monetary policy.

Fed officials have indicated inflation has reached their target but they need to see further improvement in the labor market before they begin tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

