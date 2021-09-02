Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 660 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,090-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, nudged into the green on rising crude oil prices ahead of key U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets saw mild gains and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index gathered 62.14 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 26,090.43 after trading between 25,967.98 and 26,359.31.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies increased 0.35 percent, while AIA Group sank 0.82 percent, Alibaba Group surged 3.51 percent, Alibaba Health Info soared 3.10 percent, ANTA Sports plunged 2.28 percent, China Life Insurance was up 0.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tanked 1.73 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.53 percent, China Resources Land rallied 1.88 percent, CITIC climbed 1.77 percent, CNOOC rose 0.39 percent, Country Garden jumped 1.89 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 1.49 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 1.28 percent, Hang Lung Properties advanced 0.85 percent, Henderson Land added 0.14 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas improved 0.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.23 percent, Longfor accelerated 2.12 percent, Meituan rose 0.08 percent, New World Development strengthened 0.65 percent, Sands China spiked 2.56 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties fell 0.46 percent, Techtronic Industries perked 0.88 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.40 percent and WuXi Biologics plummeted 2.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday; they gave ground as the session progressed but still finished in the green.

The Dow jumped 131.29 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 35,443.82, while the NASDAQ gained 21.80 points or 0.14 percent to close at 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,536.95.

The modest strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The weekly jobless claims data came a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, which could impact the outlook for monetary policy.

Fed officials have indicated inflation has reached their target but they need to see further improvement in the labor market before they begin tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

