Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, dropping almost 75 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,075-point plateau although it's due for support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, nudged into the green on rising crude oil prices ahead of key U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets saw mild gains and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the resource stocks, gains from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index fell 12.70 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 6,078.23 after trading between 6,054.28 and 6,110.05.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skyrocketed 8.14 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.01 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.41 percent, Bank Central Asia dipped 0.38 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.83 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 0.51 percent, Indosat advanced 0.80 percent, Indocement rose 0.23 percent, Semen Indonesia gathered 1.39 percent, Indofood Suskes perked 1.57 percent, United Tractors jumped 1.37 percent, Astra International was up 1.45 percent, Energi Mega Persada retreated 1.83 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.33 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 2.93 percent, Timah tumbled 1.67 percent, Bumi Resources tumbled 1.85 percent and Vale Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday; they gave ground as the session progressed but still finished in the green.

The Dow jumped 131.29 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 35,443.82, while the NASDAQ gained 21.80 points or 0.14 percent to close at 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,536.95.

The modest strength on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

The weekly jobless claims data came a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the release of the monthly jobs report, which could impact the outlook for monetary policy.

Fed officials have indicated inflation has reached their target but they need to see further improvement in the labor market before they begin tapering asset purchases and raising interest rates.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

