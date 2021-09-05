logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Thai Inflation Data Due On Monday

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Thailand will on Monday release August figures for consumer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In July, overall inflation was up 0.45 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.14 percent.

New Zealand will see August results for job advertisements from ANZ; in July, job ads were down 0.5 percent on month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap