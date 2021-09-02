Australian Market Modestly Higher

Australian stock market is modestly higher on Friday, recouping the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, boosted by materials and energy stocks, even as the country struggles to contain the domestic situation, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria, hindering economic activity amid lockdowns.

NSW has reported a record 1,438 new local cases of COVID-19 and twelve deaths on Thursday. Victoria recorded 208 new locally acquired cases and one death, with active cases now totalling 1,180 across the state.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 23.20 points or 0.31 percent to 7,508.90, after touching a high of 7,522.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 28.30 points or 0.36 percent to 7,812.10. Australian ended modestly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is adding more than 1 percent and Mineral Resources is gaining almost 4 percent, while Rio Tinto and OZ Minerals are up more than 2 percent each. Fortescue Metals is flat.

Oil stocks are higher. Oil Search and Beach energy are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 2 percent. Origin Energy is rising almost 1 percent and Santos is up more than 2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Xero is losing almost 1 percent and Afterpay is down 2.5 percent, while WiseTech Global and Appen are edging down 0.3 percent each.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are all relatively flat.

Gold miners are weak. Newcrest Mining, Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Resolute Mining is flat. Gold Road Resources is down 0.2 percent.

In economic news, the services sector in Australia continued to contract in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Friday with a services PMI score of 42.9. That's down from 44.2 in July and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that its composite index fell to 43.3 in August from 45.2 in July.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.740 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground in afternoon trading on Thursday after seeing early strength, but still managed to end the session modestly higher. With the uptick on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 finished the day at new record closing highs.

The major averages all closed in positive territory. The Dow climbed 131.29 points or 0.4 percent to 35,443.82, the Nasdaq inched up 21.80 points or 0.1 percent to 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.3 percent to 4,536.95.

The major European markets also moved modestly higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday to a one-month closing high amid optimism about a strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.40 or 2 percent at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

