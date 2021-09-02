Australia Retail Sales Sink 2.7% In July

The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$29.778 billion.

That was in line with expectations following the 1.8 percent decline in June.

Individually, food retailing gained 2.3 percent on month, while household goods fell 2.2 percent, clothing tumbled 15.4 percent, department store sales dropped 11.4 percent and cafes and restaurants sank 12.3 percent.

Total online sales were A$3.724 billion in July, in seasonally adjusted terms. This was the highest level of monthly online sales in the history of this series.

On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 3.1 percent.

