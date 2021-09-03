European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI, Retail Sales Data Due

Final Purchasing Managers' survey results and retail sales from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer and producer prices are due from Turkey. Economists forecast inflation to slow marginally to 18.7 percent from 18.95 percent in July.

In the meantime, retail sales from Hungary and GDP data from Slovakia are due.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain services Purchasing Managers' survey data. The index is seen at 61.5 in August versus 61.9 a month ago.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite indicator to rise to 58.5 in August from 58.0 in the previous month.

Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI data is due. The composite index is seen at 59.5 in August, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Half an hour later, UK IHS Markit/CIPS final PMI data is due. Economists expect the services PMI to match the flash score of 55.5 in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales for July. Sales are forecast to climb 0.1 percent on month after rising 1.5 percent in June.

