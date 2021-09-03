Romania Retail Sales Growth Slows In July

Romania retail sales grew at a softer pace in July, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 8.1 percent year-on-year in July, after a 12.6 percent increase in June.

sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores gained 5.6 percent yearly in July. Sales of non-food products increased 16.6 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco grew 5.0 percent

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 0.1 percent in July, after a 1.0 percent rise in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 7.6 percent annually in July and rose 6.1 percent from the prior month.

