Playboi Carti Announces Headlining North American Tour

Playboi Carti has announced the dates for his upcoming headlining North American Tour in support of his latest album, Whole Lotta Red.

The 24-track Whole Lotta Red, which was released on Christmas Day in 2020, earned Carti his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in January this year, logging 100,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 31, 2020.

The upcoming tour, which will see Carti perform more than 40 shows, is set to kick off on October 14 with a show at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The final concert will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 23.

The tour will have stops in cities including Miami, Houston, New Orleans, Vancouver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto, among others.

Playboi Carti Narcissist 2021 Tour Dates:

October 14 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

October 15 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

October 17 — Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O'Connell Center

October 19 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

October 20 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

October 22 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

October 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

October 24 — San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

October 26 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center

October 27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

November 2 — Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

November 4 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 5 — Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) @ Mesa Amphitheatre

November 6 — Inglewood, CA (LA) @ The Forum

November 9 — San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage

November 11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

November 13 — Portland, OR @ Theatre Of The Clouds

November 14 — Everett, WA (Seattle) @ Angel of The Winds Arena

November 15 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

November 18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

November 19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)

November 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

November 24 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

November 26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

November 27 — St. Charles, MO (St.Louis) @ The Family Arena

November 28 — Independence, MO (Kansas City) @ Cable Dahmer Arena

November 30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum

December 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ BB&T Arena

December 2 — Canton, OH (Cleveland) @ Canton Civic Center

December 4 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

December 5 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center

December 7 — Lowell, MA (Boston) @ Tsongas Center

December 8 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

December 9 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

December 10 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

December 14 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

December 16 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

December 17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

December 18 — Washington, D.C. @ DC Armory

December 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

December 21 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

December 22 — Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center

December 23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

(Photo: Gunner Stahl)

