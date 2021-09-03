Playboi Carti Announces Headlining North American Tour

Playboi Carti has announced the dates for his upcoming headlining North American Tour in support of his latest album, Whole Lotta Red.
The 24-track Whole Lotta Red, which was released on Christmas Day in 2020, earned Carti his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in January this year, logging 100,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 31, 2020.
The upcoming tour, which will see Carti perform more than 40 shows, is set to kick off on October 14 with a show at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The final concert will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 23.
The tour will have stops in cities including Miami, Houston, New Orleans, Vancouver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto, among others.
Playboi Carti Narcissist 2021 Tour Dates:
October 14 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
October 15 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
October 17 — Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O'Connell Center
October 19 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
October 20 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
October 22 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
October 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
October 24 — San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
October 26 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
October 27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
November 2 — Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center
November 4 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
November 5 — Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) @ Mesa Amphitheatre
November 6 — Inglewood, CA (LA) @ The Forum
November 9 — San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage
November 11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
November 13 — Portland, OR @ Theatre Of The Clouds
November 14 — Everett, WA (Seattle) @ Angel of The Winds Arena
November 15 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
November 18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
November 19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)
November 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
November 24 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
November 26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
November 27 — St. Charles, MO (St.Louis) @ The Family Arena
November 28 — Independence, MO (Kansas City) @ Cable Dahmer Arena
November 30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum
December 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ BB&T Arena
December 2 — Canton, OH (Cleveland) @ Canton Civic Center
December 4 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
December 5 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center
December 7 — Lowell, MA (Boston) @ Tsongas Center
December 8 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
December 9 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
December 10 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
December 14 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
December 16 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center
December 17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
December 18 — Washington, D.C. @ DC Armory
December 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
December 21 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
December 22 — Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center
December 23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
