Wall Street Targets To Open Slightly Positive

The Employment Situation for August might be the focus on Friday, despite quiet economic announcements.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive on Friday.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 34.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 22.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory on Thursday. The Dow climbed 131.29 points or 0.4 percent to 35,443.82, the Nasdaq inched up 21.80 points or 0.1 percent to 15,331.18 and the S&P 500 rose 12.86 points or 0.3 percent to 4,536.95.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 740,000, while it was up 943,000 in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to be 5.2 percent, while it was up 5.4 percent in the previous month.

IHS Markit's U.S. Services Purchase Manager's Index or PMI Composite Final for August will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 55.4.

Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 655 and the U.S. rig count was 508.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 15.31 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,581.73. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.72 percent to 25,901.99.

The private sector in Hong Kong expanded at a faster pace in August, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed with a PMI score of 53.3, up from 51.3 in July.

Japanese shares rallied after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga indicated he will step down as prime minister later this month. The Nikkei average jumped 584.60 points, or 2.05 percent, to 29,128.11 while the broader Topix index closed 1.61 percent higher at 2,015.45.

Australian advanced, boosted by mining and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 37.20 points, or half a percent, to 7,522.90 despite disappointing retail spending and service sector data. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 42.90 points, or 0.55 percent, at 7,826.70.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 28.48 points or 0.42 percent. The German DAX is adding 17.42 points or 0.11 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 15.78 points or 0.22 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 45.45 points or 0.37 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.22 percent.

