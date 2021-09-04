Lil Nas X Reveals 'Montero' Features Collabs With Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion & More

Lil Nas X, who announced last week that his first full-length studio album Montero will arrive on September 17, revealed the record's tracklist through a stunning visual on his social media.

He revealed that the album will feature collabs with Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and several other top acts.

The 15-track record, with a duration of about 43 minutes, also contains collabs with Elton John and Doja Cat.

The album will include Lil Nas' recent singles "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," "Sun Goes Down," and the Jack Harlow collaboration "Industry Baby."

Lil Nas previously discussed working on music with Cyrus at the beginning of the year for an unnamed song, but explained those plans were pushed back due to the pandemic.

"I had plans to work on this one song with Miley earlier last year, and then the pandemic happened," he told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" in January. "So we didn't get to, like, meet up or anything. But, you know, maybe it'll happen now."

In his recent Variety cover story, Lil Nas called the album "much more personal" and "cohesive" than his 2019 EP, 7.

Montero tracklist:

1. "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

2. "Dead Right Now"

3. "Industry Baby" Feat. Jack Harlow

4. "That's What I Want"

5. "The Art Of Realization"

6. "Scoop" Feat. Doja Cat

7. "One Of Me" Feat. Elton John

8. "Lost In The Citadel"

9. "Dolla Sign Slime" Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

10. "Tales Of Dominica"

11. "Sun Goes Down"

12. "Void"

13. "Don't Want It"

14. "Life After Salem"

15. "Am I Dreaming" Feat. Miley Cyrus

