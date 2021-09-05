Soft Start Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 2.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau although it's expected to tick lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on disappointing U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the industrial, oil, chemical and stocks, while the financials were soft.

For the day, the index climbed 25.21 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 3,201.06 after trading between 3,181.64 and 3,203.08. Volume was 630.25 million shares worth 12.86 trillion won. There were 524 gainers and 311 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.26 percent, while KB Financial fell 0.38 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.79 percent, LG Electronics skyrocketed 10.04 percent, SK Hynix added 0.47 percent, Naver rallied 2.26 percent, LG Chem accelerated 1.97 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.22 percent, S-Oil advanced 1.09 percent, SK Innovation improved 1.01 percent, POSCO perked 1.61 percent, Hyundai Steel increased 0.99 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.81 percent, KEPCO lost 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 1.42 percent, Kia Motors spiked 2.51 percent and Hana Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday, and only the NASDAQ was able to break through to finish in the green.

The Dow shed 74.71 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 35,369.09, while the NASDAQ gained 32.32 points or 0.21 percent to close at 15,363.52 and the S&P 500 fell 1.52 point or 0.03 percent to end at 4,535.43. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.5 percent, the Dow eased 0.2 percent and the S&P rose 0.6 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall followed the Labor Department's monthly employment report, which showed much weaker than expected job growth in August.

The report suggested the delta variant of the is weighing on the labor market, although the data could also lead the Federal Reserve to push back its plans to begin scaling back stimulus.

A separate report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record pace in August.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid worries about demand following the smaller than expected increase in U.S. non-farm payrolls last month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $69.29 a barrel; WTI crude futures gained 0.8 percent in the week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com