Renewed Consolidation Expected For Malaysia Bourse

The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the tw0-day slide in which it had dropped almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it may head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on disappointing U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financial shares were capped by weakness from the glove makers and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index added 7.00 points or 0.44 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,589.19 after moving as low as 1,579.94. Volume was 4.251 billion shares worth 2.882 billion ringgit. There were 631 gainers and 399 decliners.

Among the actives, CIMB Group collected 1.02 percent, while Dialog Group advanced 0.75 percent, Digi.com was up 0.23 percent, Genting rose 0.40 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 1,01 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 2.26 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.47 percent, IOI Corporation and Telekom Malaysia both added 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 1.61 percent, Maybank jumped 1.09 percent, Maxis surged 3.34 percent, MISC rallied 1.45 percent, MRDIY tanked 1.79 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 0.60 percent, PPB Group eased 0.11 percent, Press Metal perked 0.55 percent, Public Bank accelerated 1.47 percent, RHB Capital spiked 1.48 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.43 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.50 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.19 percent, Top Glove plummeted 3.11 percent and Axiata was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday, and only the NASDAQ was able to break through to finish in the green.

The Dow shed 74.71 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 35,369.09, while the NASDAQ gained 32.32 points or 0.21 percent to close at 15,363.52 and the S&P 500 fell 1.52 point or 0.03 percent to end at 4,535.43. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.5 percent, the Dow eased 0.2 percent and the S&P rose 0.6 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall followed the Labor Department's monthly employment report, which showed much weaker than expected job growth in August.

The report suggested the delta variant of the is weighing on the labor market, although the data could also lead the Federal Reserve to push back its plans to begin scaling back stimulus.

A separate report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record pace in August.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid worries about demand following the smaller than expected increase in U.S. non-farm payrolls last month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $69.29 a barrel; WTI crude futures gained 0.8 percent in the week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com