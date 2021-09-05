Soft Start Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 660 points or 2.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,090-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on disappointing U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the properties and casinos were mitigated by support from the and oil companies.

For the day, the index dropped 188.41 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 25,901.99 after trading between 25,811.77 and 26,052.81.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tanked 1.84 percent, while AIA Group was up 0.05 percent, Alibaba Group plummeted 3.57 percent, Alibaba Health Info eased 0.15 percent, ANTA Sports added 1.01 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.60 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 2.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 3.16 percent, China Resources Land rallied 1.85 percent, CITIC soared 2.55 percent, CNOOC improved 0.39 percent, Country Garden gained 0.89 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 2.12 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 1.65 percent, Hang Lung Properties retreated 1.26 percent, Henderson Land declined 1.14 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.46 percent, Meituan plunged 3.47 percent, New World Development dropped 0.68 percent, Sands China tumbled 1.73 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 0.91 percent, Techtronic Industries and Wharf Real Estate both advanced 1.40 percent, Xiaomi Corporation increased 0.40 percent, WuXi Biologics climbed 1.58 percent and Longfor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday, and only the NASDAQ was able to break through to finish in the green.

The Dow shed 74.71 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 35,369.09, while the NASDAQ gained 32.32 points or 0.21 percent to close at 15,363.52 and the S&P 500 fell 1.52 point or 0.03 percent to end at 4,535.43. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.5 percent, the Dow eased 0.2 percent and the S&P rose 0.6 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall followed the Labor Department's monthly employment report, which showed much weaker than expected job growth in August.

The report suggested the delta variant of the is weighing on the labor market, although the data could also lead the Federal Reserve to push back its plans to begin scaling back stimulus.

A separate report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record pace in August.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid worries about demand following the smaller than expected increase in U.S. non-farm payrolls last month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $69.29 a barrel; WTI crude futures gained 0.8 percent in the week.

