Indonesia Stock Market May See Lower Open On Monday

The Indonesia stock market on Friday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 75 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,125-point plateau although it's likely to hand back those gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on disappointing U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday as the financial shares and resource stocks were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index gained 48.69 points or 0.80 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,126.92 after moving as low as 6,056.19.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 3.58 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 3.81 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.92 percent, Bank Mandiri climbed 1.24 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia improved 1.55 percent, Indocement dipped 0.22 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.55 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 1.16 percent, United Tractors surged 5.17 percent, Astra International increased 1.90 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rallied 2.68 percent, Aneka Tambang gathered 1,29 percent, Vale Indonesia jumped 1.49 percent, Timah spiked 2.03 percent, Bumi Resources soared 5.66 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 7.48 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga and Indosat were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday, and only the NASDAQ was able to break through to finish in the green.

The Dow shed 74.71 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 35,369.09, while the NASDAQ gained 32.32 points or 0.21 percent to close at 15,363.52 and the S&P 500 fell 1.52 point or 0.03 percent to end at 4,535.43. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.5 percent, the Dow eased 0.2 percent and the S&P rose 0.6 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall followed the Labor Department's monthly employment report, which showed much weaker than expected job growth in August.

The report suggested the delta variant of the is weighing on the labor market, although the data could also lead the Federal Reserve to push back its plans to begin scaling back stimulus.

A separate report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record pace in August.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid worries about demand following the smaller than expected increase in U.S. non-farm payrolls last month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $69.29 a barrel; WTI crude futures gained 0.8 percent in the week.

