Japanese Market Sharply Higher

The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous five sessions, with the Nikkei 225 below the 29,600 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders pin hopes on a new government to implement new economic measures to alleviate the prolonged impact of the pandemic, following Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision to step down.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 445.80 points or 1.53 percent at 29,573.91, after touching a high of 29,469.35 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining 1.5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is up almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.3 percent and Toyota is gaining more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Screen Holdings is adding more than 3 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are gaining more than 1 percent each.

The major exporters are higher, with Panasonic gaining more than 2 percent and Canon edging up 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are rising almost 1 percent each.

Among the other major gainers, Nippon Yusen K.K. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are gaining more than 7 percent each, while Alps Alpine and Toho Zinc are adding more than 6 percent each. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Japan Exchange Group are up almost 6 percent each. Konami Holdings and KDDA are rising almost 5 percent each. Ebara and Yamaha are adding more than 4 percent each, while Taiyo Yuden and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, Seiko Epson, Yamaha Motor and Kubota are up 3.5 percent.



Conversely, Kansai Electric Power is losing more than 3 percent and Chubu Electric Power is down almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 109 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a lackluster performance during trading on Friday, with traders showing some uncertainty about the repercussions of the Labor Department's monthly jobs. Despite the choppy trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new record closing high.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq rose 32.34 points or 0.2 percent to 15,363.52, the Dow dipped 74.73 points or 0.2 percent to 35,369.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.52 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,535.43.

Meanwhile, the major European all moved lower over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both slid both 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid worries about demand following the smaller than expected increase in U.S. non-farm payrolls last month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended down $0.70 or 1 percent at $69.29 a barrel; WTI crude futures gained 0.8 percent in the week.

Market Analysis