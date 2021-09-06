European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders from Germany and investor confidence from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders for July. Orders are forecast to fall 1 percent on month, reversing June's 4.1 percent increase.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes industrial production and foreign trade data for July. Economists expect industrial output growth to ease to 5 percent from 11.4 percent in June.

Half an hour later, IHS Markit releases Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. The sentiment index is seen at 19.7 in September, down from 22.2 percent in August.

In the meantime, IHS Markit releases UK construction PMI data for August. Economists forecast the index to drop to 56.9 from 58.7 a month ago.

