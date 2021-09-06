Australia Job Ads Decline In August

Australia's job advertisement declined in August, data released by ANZ showed on Monday.

Job Ads decreased 2.5 percent month-on-month in August, following an downwardly revised 1.3 percent in July.

The latest decline was mainly due to lockdown for second month and Vitoria entered its sixth month lockdown.

"Admittedly, it is likely that ANZ Job Ads will decline further over coming months, and we expect sizeable employment losses in locked down areas, with the national unemployment rate to lift back above 5 percent," ANZ Senior Economist, Catherine Birch, said.

