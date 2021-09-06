Czech Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

The Czech Republic's trade balance swung to deficit in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of CZK 7.245 billion in July versus a surplus CZK 14.024 billion in the same month a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 29.7 billion.

In June, trade deficit was CZK 6.082 billion.

Exports grew 4.3 percent annually in July and imports gained 12.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 3.1 percent in July, while imports declined 1.3 percent.

