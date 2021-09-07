European Economics Preview: Germany Economic Sentiment, IP Data Due

Economic confidence and industrial production reports from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due for August. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's industrial production data for July. Economists forecast output to grow 0.9 percent on month, in contrast to a 1.3 percent fall in June.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Monthly house price inflation is forecast to rise to 1.1 percent in August from 0.4 percent in July.

Also, foreign trade from Finland and industrial output from Norway are due.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Hungary are due. Sales are forecast to grow 4.9 percent on year in July, following June's 7.2 percent increase.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 30.0 in September from 40.4 in the previous month.

Also, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area revised quarterly GDP data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 2 percent sequential growth for the second quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.