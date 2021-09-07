Japan Leading Index Falls In July

Japan's leading index decreased in July after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 104.1 in July from 104.6 in June. In May, the index was 103.1.

The coincident index decreased to 94.5 in July from 94.6 in the previous month. In July, the index was 92.5.

The lagging index declined to 93.8 in July from 94.0 in the prior month. In July, the index was 93.0.

