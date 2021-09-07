Denmark Industrial Production Increases In July

Denmark's industrial production grew in July after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent month-on-month in July, after a 4.6 percent fall in June. In May, output fell 3.5 percent.

Production of pharmaceutical increased the most by 11.5 percent monthly in July. Production of machine industry grew by 9.4 percent.

The industrial turnover gained 4.1 month-on-month in July.

For the three months ended in July, the industrial production rose 2.0 percent.

