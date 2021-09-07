Austria Wholesale Price Inflation Slows; Trade Deficit Rises

Austria's wholesale price inflation eased in August, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The wholesale price index grew 12.0 percent year-on-year in August, after a 12.1 percent rise in July.

Prices for scraps and residual materials accelerated 121.5 percent annually in August and those of rubber and plastics surged 59.1 percent. Prices for iron and steel grew by 92.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices remained unchanged in August, after a 1.5 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit increased to EUR 1.556 billion in July from EUR 106.760 million in the same month last year.

Exports increased 20.9 percent annually in July and imports gained 33.1 percent.

