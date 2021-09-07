Czech Retail Sales Growth Eases In July

The Czech retail sales increased at a softer pace in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 5.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 6.7 percent growth in June.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 3.1 percent annually in July. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in July.

Sales of non-food rose 0.5 percent, while sales of food goods declined 1.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 6.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.