Norway Industrial Production Growth Slows In July

Norway's industrial production increased at softer pace in July, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Industrial production grew 1.3 year-on-year in July, after 4.3 percent increase in June.

Manufacturing output accelerated 5.5 percent annually in July, after an 8.1 percent rise in June.

Production in electricity, gas and steam dropped 2.7 percent and mining and quarrying output fell 11.6 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 9.0 percent yearly in July and production in capital goods rose 10.0 percent.

Production of consumer goods gained 2.6 percent, while energy goods fell 0.9 percent.

Durable consumer goods production increased 8.5 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 2.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production remained unchanged in July, after a 1.0 percent rise in the preceding month.

