UFO Announce Final Tour In Summer 2022

British rock legends UFO have announced plans to embark on their final tour in summer 2022.
"Following a number of tours around the globe and countless spectacular shows, British rock legend UFO will embark on its final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in summer 2022 to bid farewell to its fans in style," the band wrote in a statement on their website.
The band will kick off their final tour on June 20, 2022, at the Beatbox in Hannover, Germany, where UFO are planning a public rehearsal, with a strictly limited number of only 80 tickets available.
The following day, on June 21 2022, the band will perform a private open-air concert in front of an audience of 300, presenting the full set-list of the subsequent tour. Tickets for both concerts will be available exclusively from Eventim beginning October 1, 2021.
After playing several European shows throughout the summer and fall of 2022, the band will perform their final concert on October 29, 2022, in Athens, Greece.
Singer and band founder Phil Mogg said, "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories - as well as some difficult moments, naturally - it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."
UFO Final Tour - 2022
Jun 20 - Hannover, Germany - Beatbox (indoors)
Jun 21 - Hannover, Germany - Beatbox (outdoors)
Jun 23 - Clisson , France - Hellfest (Part 2)
Jul 01 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest
Jul 03 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
Jul 05 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
Jul 07 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes
Jul 08 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
Jul 09 - Torgau, Germany - Kulturbastion Open Air
Jul 11 - Tübingen, Germany - Sudhaus
Jul 12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
Jul 13 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine
Jul 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
Jul 16 - Enderndorf, Germany - Lieder am See Festival
Oct 15 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
Oct 16 - Tilburg, Holland - 013
Oct 17 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand
Oct 18 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
Oct 20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis
Oct 21 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju
Oct 22 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
Oct 24 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
Oct 25 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101
Oct 26 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
Oct 28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
Oct 29 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club
(Photo: Chris W. Braunschweiger)
