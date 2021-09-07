UFO Announce Final Tour In Summer 2022

British rock legends UFO have announced plans to embark on their final tour in summer 2022.

"Following a number of tours around the globe and countless spectacular shows, British rock legend UFO will embark on its final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in summer 2022 to bid farewell to its fans in style," the band wrote in a statement on their website.

The band will kick off their final tour on June 20, 2022, at the Beatbox in Hannover, Germany, where UFO are planning a public rehearsal, with a strictly limited number of only 80 tickets available.

The following day, on June 21 2022, the band will perform a private open-air concert in front of an audience of 300, presenting the full set-list of the subsequent tour. Tickets for both concerts will be available exclusively from Eventim beginning October 1, 2021.

After playing several European shows throughout the summer and fall of 2022, the band will perform their final concert on October 29, 2022, in Athens, Greece.

Singer and band founder Phil Mogg said, "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories - as well as some difficult moments, naturally - it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."

UFO Final Tour - 2022

Jun 20 - Hannover, Germany - Beatbox (indoors)

Jun 21 - Hannover, Germany - Beatbox (outdoors)

Jun 23 - Clisson , France - Hellfest (Part 2)

Jul 01 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest

Jul 03 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

Jul 05 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

Jul 07 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

Jul 08 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

Jul 09 - Torgau, Germany - Kulturbastion Open Air

Jul 11 - Tübingen, Germany - Sudhaus

Jul 12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

Jul 13 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

Jul 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

Jul 16 - Enderndorf, Germany - Lieder am See Festival

Oct 15 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

Oct 16 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

Oct 17 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand

Oct 18 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

Oct 20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

Oct 21 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

Oct 22 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD

Oct 24 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

Oct 25 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101

Oct 26 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

Oct 28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

Oct 29 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

(Photo: Chris W. Braunschweiger)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News