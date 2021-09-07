Cody Johnson Reveals Details Of 'Human: The Double Album'

Country music star Cody Johnson has revealed further details of his new album, Human: The Double Album, which will feature 18 tracks as well as covers of songs by Willie Nelson, Vince Gill and Conway Twitty.

Human: The Double Album will release digitally on October 28. Johnson had previously released "Treasure" and "Son of a Ramblin' Man" from the album.

"It's so hard to watch the fight to get the cowboy back on the radio, so I told them to bring those songs to me," Johnson said. "Because that's who I am and the lifestyle I live."

"There was too much good out there to let go of, so I just said, 'We're going to cut all of them.' There are ones I wrote on, there are ones I didn't write on, and there are ones that I wish I'd written," he added. "I addressed things personally with this music and when people listen to 'Human,' they are going to hear a lot more of me being me. I am finally comfortable with myself and able to share that with my fans."

Track List:

PART 1

"Human" - Tony Lane, Travis Meadows

"Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors" - Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin, Michael White

"Sad Songs and Waltzes" - Willie Nelson

"'Til You Can't" - Matt Rogers, Ben Stennis

"God Bless the Boy (Cori's Song)" - Barrett Baber, Terri Jo Box, Scott Sean White

"Known for Loving You" - Cody Johnson, Ben Hayslip, Trent Willmon

"Driveway" - Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers

"Son of a Ramblin' Man" - Vince Gill

"I Always Wanted To" - Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin, Jordyn Shellhart

PART 2

"I Don't Know a Thing About Love" - Harlan Howard

"Longer Than She Did" - Eric Paslay, Paul Sikes, Matt Stell

"Made a Home" - Cody Johnson, Jesse Raub, Scott Sean White

"Let's Build a Fire" - Chris Janson, Mitch Oglesby

"When It Comes to You" - Jeremy Bussey, Tony Lane

"Treasure" - Matt Rogers

"Stronger" - Jared Elledge, Dustin Miller, Trent Willmon

"Cowboy Scale of 1 to 10" - Cody Johnson, David Frasier, Trent Willmon

"By Your Grace" - Cody Johnson

(Photo: Warner Music Nashville)

