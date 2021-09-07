Japan GDP Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year after falling 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan also will see July figures for current account and August numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.30 trillion yen, up from 905.1 billion yen in June. Overall bank lending in July was up 1.0 percent on year. The eco survey for current conditions in July had a score of 48.4, with an outlook of 47.7.

Indonesia will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 80.2.

